Temperatures are expected to reach the low 100s over the weekend. The City of West Sacramento's Emergency Services Division is warning everyone to take precautions. If you need shelter, please visit one of West Sacramento's cooling centers listed below and use the links to view hours of operation. Please monitor National Weather Service-Sacramento, Facebook, and Twitter for further updates.

Cooling Centers

Monitor Air Quality Conditions and Forecasts

Tips to Prevent Heat Related Illness

Never leave infants, children, the frail elderly, or pets unattended in a parked car.

Check on family members and neighbors, especially those who are older, to be sure they are keeping cool.

If you have to be outside, drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Dress in lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Use a hat and sunscreen as needed.

Use cool compresses, misting, showers and baths.

During the hottest parts of the day, keep physical activities to a minimum and stay indoors.

Animals, particularly those that spend time outdoors, are vulnerable to the heat as well. Check out the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) website for important tips on keeping your pets protected from heat and other emergencies.

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke, which occurs when the body can’t control its temperature, may result in disability or death if emergency treatment is not given. Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses a large amount of water and salt contained in sweat. Warning signs of heat stroke may include:

An extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees Fahrenheit, orally)

Unconsciousness



Rapid, strong pulse



Throbbing headache



Dizziness, nausea and confusion



Red, hot and dry skin (no sweating)

Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is the body's response to an excessive loss of water and salt contained in sweat. Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood preset and people working or exercising in a hot environment. The warning signs of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Confusion

Nausea or vomiting

Tiredness

Dark-colored urine

Fainting

Headache

Rapid heartbeat



What to Do

If you see any of these signs for heat stroke or heat exhaustion, you may be dealing with a life-threatening emergency and should do the following:

Have someone call 9-1-1 while you begin cooling the victim.

Get the victim to a shady area.

C ool the victim rapidly with a cool bath or shower, or by sponging with cool water, until body temperature drops to 101-102 degrees Fahrenheit, orally.

If a victim’s muscles twitch uncontrollably as a result of heat stroke, keep the victim from injuring him/herself, but do not place any object in the mouth and do not give fluids. If there is vomiting, make sure the airway remains open by turning the victim on his/her side.

Heat Resources